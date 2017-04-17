Armenia minister, European commission representative discuss disaster risk reduction

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Monday received Srđan Stojanović, European Commission Department General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (DG ECHO) Rapid Response Coordinator for Eastern Neighborhood, Central Asia, Iraq and Iran.
The interlocutors discussed cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and DG ECHO in disaster risk management and reduction, the MES informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his remarks, Tonoyan underscored Armenia-European Union cooperation in civil protection, too.
In addition, the parties conferred on the opportunities for exchange and training of emergency specialists.