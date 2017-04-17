News
Iran MOD: Armenia, Azerbaijan should not allow third parties to interfere in Karabakh conflict settlement
14:48, 17.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Hossein Dehghan on Sunday held talks with Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

“I hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will be decisive in a pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and will not permit interference of third parties and deepening of the crisis,” Dehghan noted, according to RFE/RL.

In addition, the Iranian minister pointed to the forces which, according to Tehran, threaten regional security and stability.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
