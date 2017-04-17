News
Germany politicians call for cease in Turkey’s EU accession talks
16:42, 17.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

After Sunday’s constitutional referendum and resultant adoption of the respective amendments in Turkey, the leaders of Germany’s main political parties have called to cease Ankara’s European Union (EU) accession talks.

Manfred Weber, Deputy Chairman of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, stated that Turkey’s full membership in the EU can no longer be the objective of these talks, reported the German Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company. 

In her article published in the Huffington Post, Julia Klöckner, Deputy Chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union, said the EU door was now closed before Turkey, once and for all. 

Sahra Wagenknecht and German Turk Cem Özdemir, co-chairs of the left-wing Alliance 90/The Greens party, demanded a review of Germany’s military cooperation with Turkey.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, however, urged caution. 

According to preliminary results, the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s plebiscite in Turkey by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of governance.

Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

The president has already announced that he plans to reinstate the death penalty in Turkey.

