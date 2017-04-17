Belgium MP proposes to revoke Belgian citizenship of Turks

In connection with the results of Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Turkey, Hendrik Bogaert, a member of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, has proposed to revoke the Belgian citizenship of the Turks living in Belgium, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“More than half of Turks voted in favor of an authoritarian system [in Turkey],” Bogaert wrote on his Twitter account. “Stop [their] dual citizenship now. Please choose.”

Calculation of the ballots cast by 44,500 voters in the referendum show that 77.1 percent of the Turkish diaspora in Belgium has supported a presidential system of government in Turkey. As a result, Belgian Turks have demonstrated the highest level of support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, among the European Union member countries.

According to preliminary results, the Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s plebiscite in Turkey by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of governance.

Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

The president has already announced that he plans to reinstate the death penalty in Turkey.