Azerbaijan pensioner suffocates herself to death with plastic bag
12:11, 18.04.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Society, Incidents

An 86-year-old pensioner in Azerbaijan suffocated herself to death with a plastic bag.

Zarifa Sultanova committed suicide on April 16, according to Haqqin.az news agency of the country.

The elderly woman had pulled a plastic bag over her head to kill herself. 

According to available data, no traces of violence were found on Sultanova’s body.

It is believed that she had committed suicide due to her illness, as she was unable to move and was on a wheelchair. 

The pensioner was living with her daughter, who was at home at the time of the incident.

Zarifa Sultanova had left a suicide note for her daughter, asking for her forgiveness.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
