PACE new subcommittee chief says Karabakh conflict will be their priority
17:39, 17.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno Karabakh and the Transnistria conflicts will be a priority for the new Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe Member States.

Stefan Schennach, chairperson of this subcommittee, told about the abovementioned to Report.

In his words, their third-priority conflict will be determined sometime thereafter, and respective work is underway.

He added that the first meeting of this subcommittee will take place in May, in the Finnish capital city of Helsinki, and another meeting will be convened in June, in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Schennach is also a co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
