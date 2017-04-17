News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Angela Merkel urges to prevent split in Turkish society
19:50, 17.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Turkish leaders should open talks with opponents and the European Union after a narrow referendum victory while the French government urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to use the result to bring back capital punishment.

Merkel said both Germany and the EU will be seeking guidance from Erdogan on the consequences of the vote while calling on the Turkish leader to act with “responsibility.” Emmanuel Macron, the front-runner to become France’s next president next month, said he sees no prospect of Turkey’s EU membership bid advancing in the near future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said they noted the preliminary result showing a victory for the 'Yes' camp.

"The German government ...respects the right of Turkish citizens to decide on their own constitutional order," they said in a statement.

"The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."

They expected Ankara to have a "respectful dialogue" with all parts of Turkish society and its political spectrum after a tough campaign.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany politicians call for cease in Turkey’s EU accession talks
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, however, urged caution…
 European Commission chief calls on Turkey to seek consensus when implementing constitutional amendments
Top European Union officials issued a joint statement…
 EU delegation to monitor post-election processing of reports on vote buying in Armenia
“Especially given that some media reports have drawn a strong public attention”…
 Media: Turkey may turn its back on plans to join EU after Brexit
“We’re trying to get into the EU while you guys are trying to get out..."
 Turkey demands visa-free travel from EU as condition of migrant deal
Ankara will send its proposals to the EU on this issue...
EU Ambassador: Electoral corruption taints Armenia's image
The Ambassador stressed that democracy is a process, a constant movement and that an important step was made on April 2...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news