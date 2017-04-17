Angela Merkel urges to prevent split in Turkish society

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Turkish leaders should open talks with opponents and the European Union after a narrow referendum victory while the French government urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to use the result to bring back capital punishment.

Merkel said both Germany and the EU will be seeking guidance from Erdogan on the consequences of the vote while calling on the Turkish leader to act with “responsibility.” Emmanuel Macron, the front-runner to become France’s next president next month, said he sees no prospect of Turkey’s EU membership bid advancing in the near future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said they noted the preliminary result showing a victory for the 'Yes' camp.

"The German government ...respects the right of Turkish citizens to decide on their own constitutional order," they said in a statement.

"The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."

They expected Ankara to have a "respectful dialogue" with all parts of Turkish society and its political spectrum after a tough campaign.