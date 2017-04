Eight people went missing in a landslide in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Monday, Xinhua reported.

A seven-story residential building collapsed in the landslide, which occurred at 11:58 a.m. in Maoping Township, Baihe County in the city of Ankang, according to the county's publicity department.

The building accommodates 39 people from 11 households. An initial investigation showed that eight people were missing.

Rescue work is under way.

The county was hit by rainstorms over the weekend.