Small plane crashes in Portugal, 5 dead

A small plane has crashed near a residential area not far from Portuguese capital Lisbon. Consequently, all the four persons on the board and one person on land have died, RBK reports, citing Сorreio da manhã.

According to the information, the plane exploded in the air after taking off from a local airfield and crashed 150 meters far from an elementary school. The debris fell on a supermarket and cars parked nearby. According to the TV channel, the pilot, three passengers, and a lorry driver unloading products for the supermarket died.

It is also informed that over 5 rescuers are working at the scene. Portuguese President Marselu Rebelu di Souza is aware of the crash.