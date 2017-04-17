News
Youth forum dedicated to Silk Road heritage kicks off in China
21:42, 17.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

An International Youth Forum dedicated to the heritage of the Great Silk Road has kicked off in China. The event is organized by UNESCO and National Commission of China for UNESCO.

The forum is attended by the representatives of the countries via which the legendary trade road passed, including from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, Radio UN reports.

During a week the role of youth in protecting and maintaining the cultural heritage of the Silk Road will be discussed in Changsha and Quanzhou cities. In particular, within the framework of the forum special training programs and scholarships will be developed.   

The Silk Road was established back in the 2nd century AD. In the middle ages it used to link the Western Asia and Mediterranean. The Silk Road objects are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. 

