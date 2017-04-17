Rhode Island parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Rhode Island State House on April 13 recognized the Armenian Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust in a resolution introduced by State Representative Katherine Kazarian.

State Representative J. Aaron Regunberg collaboratedwith Rep. Kazarian to introduce the joint resolution, Armenian Weekly reported.

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello read the names of the representatives in support of the resolution and concluded with the following words, “The resolution passes unanimously.”

Speaker noted that both the Armenian and Jewish communities have contributed to the betterment of the State of Rhode Island in spite of such tragic histories.

The State recently passed a law requiring that the schools in R.I. teach about the Holocaust and Genocide, including the Armenian Genocide.