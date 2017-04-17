Lapshin hospitalized with “polycardia” diagnosis

Detained blogger Alexander Lapshin has been taken to the medical unit of Baku pre-trail detention facility, his attorney, Eduard Chernin, said in an interview with Trend.

Currently, Lapshin is undergoing treatment in the medical unit, the attorney noted. He also added that Lapshin complained to him of chest pain, following which he was taken to one of the private clinics for examination, where he was diagnosed with “polycardia.”

Lapshin feels well now, Chernin said.

According to the decision of the Nasimi District Court, the pre-cautionary measure of detention against Lapshin was extended for three months.

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.