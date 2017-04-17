Ankara outraged by Europe’s criticism over referendum

The Turkish MFA considers “unacceptable” the criticism of the OSCE, which conducted an observation mission during the referendum, Reuters reports.

The statement of the Turkish MFA says that the claims that the referendum wasn’t in line with the international standards are “unacceptable.” It is also noted that the previous “politically motivated” statements of the OSCE observers are indicative of the fact that they arrived in Turkey with “prejudices,” “neglecting the principles of objectivity and impartiality.”

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, commented on the criticism, accusing the West of having a “mentality of crusaders.”

According to preliminary results, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s referendum in Turkey by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

The president has already announced his plans for reinstating the death penalty in Turkey.

According to the OSCE observers, the referendum took place in a political environment in which fundamental freedoms essential to a genuinely democratic process were curtailed.

“In general, the referendum did not live up to Council of Europe standards,” the OSCE statement reads.