Concert dedicated to 85th anniversary of Karen Demirchyan held in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - A concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Armenian political and state figure Karen Demirchyan took place at Yerevan’s Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on Monday.
Former premier Hovik Abrahamyan, who attended the concert, noted that he knew Karen Demrchyan long ago and has maintained friendly relations with his family after his death, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent reports.
“Karen Demirchyan’s contribution is great. The people called him “Karen the Constructor”. He did a lot for Armenia,” Abrahamhan said.
Karen Demirchyan was assassinated during a terrorist attack in the Armenian parliament on 27 October 1999. The politician was posthumously bestowed a National Hero title and awarded an Order of Fatherland.