Armenia ex-PM: Engaging in politics doesn’t suppose holding offices

YEREVAN. - Engaging in politics doesn’t mean to hold offices, former Armenian premier Hovik Abrahamyan told the aforementioned to journalists, responding to the question on his returning to politics.
“If you think that engaging in politics necessarily means to hold offices, you are wrong. We will always hold offices, but the dignity and human values are beyond anything,” he said.
Former premier refuted the gossips on that he will join Prosperous Armenia Party. “I don’t think that such talks are circulated. I will remain non-partisan,” he noted.
Abrahamyan assessed positively the work of current PM Karen Karapetyan, noting that he is not offended with the authorities, the development of Armenia being the most important thing for him. “It is important to look forward and give the new government an opportunity to work and develop Armenia’s economy.”