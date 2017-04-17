ARF Dashnkatsutyun to hold torchlight procession on April 23

YEREVAN. - Upon the decision of the Yerevan municipality, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun has been allowed to hold a torchlight procession on April 23. The event will start at 8:00 pm in Yerevan’s Liberty Square. At 8:30 pm, the participants will head for Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, following the Mashtots Avenue-Baghramyan Avenue-Orbeli street-Kievyan street route.
Every year the youth burn the flag of Turkey in the Liberty Square and then hold a torchlight procession to Tsitsernakaberd to commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.