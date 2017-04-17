Erdoğan speaks about holding another referendum on EU accession talks

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken about the possibility to organize another referendum on continuing the talks on EU accession.

The Turkish leader made such a statement on the next day following the referendum on expanding the presidential powers in the country, RFI reports, citing AFP.

“For 54 years, what did they make us do at the EU’s door? But we will act as our people want,” Erdoğan said, speaking at the presidential palace in Ankara.

“The EU is going to freeze the talks. Frankly speaking, this is not very important for us. Let them inform about their decision,” said the Turkish president, who—after the referendum—may hold power until 2029.

Earlier on Monday, Austrian FM Sebastian Kurz urged the EU to halt the talks on Turkey’s accession to the common European area.