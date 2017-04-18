News
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
11:02, 18.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s Council of Ministers has decided to extend for a further three months a state of emergency declared in the wake of a failed July 2016 coup, reported the Associated Press.

The decision will now go to parliament for approval.

Earlier, Turkey’s National Security Council recommended an extension to the state of emergency.

The council announced its recommendation “to ensure the continuity of precautions to protect the principle of the state of law and the rights and freedoms of our citizens.”

Հայերեն and Русский
