Newspaper: Armenia President, PM discuss next parliament speaker candidate

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has not yet made a decision on who will be the speaker of the new National Assembly (NA), according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“Zhoghovurd has learned from well-informed sources that the matter of the NA President, as well as of the NA vice presidents and chairpersons of the standing committees of the parliament, is the topic of discussions these days of [President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister [and RPA First Vice-Chairman] Karen Karapetyan.

“Zhoghovurd has learned that there is no final decision yet regarding the composition of the new government. According to our information, Karen Karapetyan wishes to make some changes also in his team of ministers, and some surprises are expected in this regard,” wrote Zhoghovurd.