Trump refuses to disclose his plans concerning North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will not announce his plans and further steps towards North Korea, but he hopes “things work out well” with North Korea and there will be peace between the United States and the communist government, Daily Mail reported quoting Fox News.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4419090/Gotta-behave-Trump-warns-North-Korea.html
"I don’t want to telegraph what I’m doing or what I’m thinking. I’m not like other administrations, where they say we’re going to do this in four weeks," Trump said.
"It doesn’t work that way. We’ll see what happens. I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time," he continued.