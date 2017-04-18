Mike Pence: US-South Korea free trade agreement to be reviewed

The U.S. intends to review the free trade agreement with the South Korea, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stated.
Pence said the U.S. trade deficit has more than doubled in the five years since the U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement began and there are too many barriers for U.S. businesses in the country, RIA Novosti reported.
The news agency noted that Pence's meeting in Seoul with business leaders comes before he heads to Tokyo later on Tuesday, where he will meet Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso and kick off talks that Washington hopes will open doors for US-made products.
US President Donald Trump has vowed to narrow big trade deficits with nations like China and Japan, saying he would boost U.S. manufacturing jobs.
He expressed hope that both countries will be able to level trade relations for the sake of the "bright future of the people of the United States and South Korea," and promised that the agreement on free trade could be reformed in the near future.