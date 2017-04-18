Princes William and Harry urge men not to avoid psychologists

Princes William and Harry have urged British men not to ignore and not to hide their psychological problems, the UK royal family said in an interview with a magazine produced by the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).
“For too long there has been a taboo about talking about some important issues. Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But of course – we all do. It’s just that few of us speak about it,” Duke of Cambridge, Prince William noted.
“It really is as simple as that – if you are feeling overwhelmed, having a conversation with someone can really help,” he added.
“We will all go through tough times in our lives, but men especially feel the need to pretend that everything is OK,” Prince Harry noted.