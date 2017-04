YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia recorded a magnitude-2.3 earthquake in the country, on Tuesday at 10:49am local time.

The epicenter of this tremor was 18 kilometers west of Stepanavan town in Lori Province.

The hypocenter of the quake was 10 km beneath the surface.

This seismic activity measured magnitude 3, at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Zorashen and Sarapat villages, where it measured magnitude 3.