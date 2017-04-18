Pejmanfar: We are ready to assist in cultural cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan met with Nasrollah Pejmanfar, the head of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) Committee on Culture.

Pejmanfar noted that the historical and cultural similarities between the Armenian and the Iranian peoples are a solid basis for the development of relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he stressed that the aforementioned parliamentary committee stands ready to assist in making cultural cooperation with Armenia grow deeper.

Tumanyan, for his part, pointed to the great attention which the state agencies of the two countries pay toward the cultural heritage one another.

The interlocutors discussed cultural matters, and the avenues for expanding cooperation between the respective committees of the Armenian and the Iranian parliaments.