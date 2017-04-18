News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Pejmanfar: We are ready to assist in cultural cooperation with Armenia
13:19, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan met with Nasrollah Pejmanfar, the head of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) Committee on Culture.

Pejmanfar noted that the historical and cultural similarities between the Armenian and the Iranian peoples are a solid basis for the development of relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he stressed that the aforementioned parliamentary committee stands ready to assist in making cultural cooperation with Armenia grow deeper.

Tumanyan, for his part, pointed to the great attention which the state agencies of the two countries pay toward the cultural heritage one another.

The interlocutors discussed cultural matters, and the avenues for expanding cooperation between the respective committees of the Armenian and the Iranian parliaments.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, Iran deputy FM confer on bilateral relations
Also, they discussed Eurasian Economic Union-Iran cooperation…
 Armenia President congratulates Iran leaders on Nowruz
Also, Sargsyan expressed a conviction that Armenian-Iranian state ties will further expand and grow deeper…
 Armenia offers Iran to set up a joint company
he Iranian side welcomed the idea and suggested to discuss possible mechanisms of creating a joint company...
 11th joint consular session between Armenia and Iran MFAs held in Yerevan
The session participants discussed the process of implementing the arrangements reached during the 10th joint consular session held in Tehran...
 Armenian-Iranian forum of nanotechnologies to be held in Armenia in spring
In Iran, the guests were presented the Sharif University of Technology—one of the leading technological universities of the country...
 Armenian PM to visit Iran
The visit of Armenian PM is a party of agreements reached between the presidents…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news