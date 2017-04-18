Armenia ministry: Electricity exports to Georgia have intensified

YEREVAN. – The amount of electricity produced in Armenia has increased by 9.3 percent in the first quarter of the current year.

A total of 2.1 billion kWh of electricity has been produced, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Electricity exports to neighboring Georgia also have intensified. A total of 75.8 million kWh of electricity was supplied to this country in the first quarter, and this supply is expected to be around 40 million kWh in April.