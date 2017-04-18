California Legislature commemorates 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Members of the California Legislature on April 17 commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide to remember the 1.5 million souls lost and to celebrate the Armenian’s contributions to California,” stated Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. “Through vigilance and education we can banish genocide to our history books.”

“Armenian-Americans have not only survived, they have thrived and enriched the fabric of our communities. The genocide is about real people and real stories. For me it is about my wife Vanessa and her family, people I love and who are Armenian-Americans,” said Senator Scott Wilk. “By remembering the horror of the genocide we are taking steps to ensure it never happens again.”