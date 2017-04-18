Turkologist: Turkey will continue its anti-Armenian policy

YEREVAN. – The policy of Turkey is largely determined by the logic and interests of domestic policy, said turkologist Levon Hovsepyan, at an Armenia-Turkey videoconference on Tuesday.

In his words, Turkey’s anti-Armenian policy will continue, and there are no grounds to speak about the prospects for an improvement in Armenian-Turkish relations.

“No foundation has remained from the previous attempts at normalizing relations,” noted Hovsepyan. “The anti-Armenian rhetoric continues in Turkey; [and] it not only will not change, but it may deepen further, especially in the context of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].”