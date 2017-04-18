News
Tuesday
April 18
News
EU urges Turkey to investigate irregularities in referendum
17:02, 18.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The European Union urged Turkey to investigate irregularities in Sunday's referendum that were recorded by international observers, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

Earlier the OSCE/ODIHR mission said the referendum did not comply with the standards of the Council of Europe.

“We call on the authorities to launch a transparent investigation into these alleged irregularities,” Reuters quotes Commission spokesman.

The obersvation mission satted the 16 April constitutional referendum in Turkey was contested on an unlevel playing field, and the two sides in the campaign did not have equal opportunities.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
