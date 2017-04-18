Analyst: There will be no excessive tension at Karabakh conflict line of contact

YEREVAN. – There will be no excessive tension at the line of contact of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.

Armenia’s Caucasus Institute Deputy Director, political scientist Sergey Minasyan, stated the above-said at a press conference on Tuesday.

As per Minasyan, the Azerbaijan armed forces are conducting quite major military exercises at present, and they are using many types of weapons during these maneuvers.

“But, along with this, I hope Azerbaijan—the military and political leadership of that country—has come to the right conclusions, after the flare [of tension] in April [2016],” added the analyst.

In early April of the year past, Azerbaijan had unleashed a four-day war against Nagorno-Karabakh.