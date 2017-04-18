Armenia FM, Serbia ambassador discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – Serbia’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Dušan Spasojević—whose diplomatic residence is in the Greek capital city of Athens, on Tuesday presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Nalbandian wished the diplomat success in his important mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In addition, the FM noted that the Armenian people have the warmest feelings towards the Serbian people. Nalbandian stressed that there is great potential in terms of development of relations between the two countries, and expressed the hope that joint steps will be taken to use this potential.
Ambassador Spasojević, for his part, stressed that Serbia wishes to further strengthen and expand cooperation with Armenia. Also, the diplomat assured that he will do his utmost to give new impetus to Armenian-Serbian relations.
Subsequently, the interlocutors underscored the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.