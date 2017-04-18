News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Armenians and Jews of Florida to jointly commemorate Armenian Genocide and Holocaust
16:20, 18.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenians and Jews of Florida will mark commemorate Yom HaShoah and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day by organizing the screening of the critically acclaimed film Denial.

The event is organized by Congregation B’nai Israel and the Armenian Genocide Commemoration, Armenian Weekly reported.

“The Armenian and Jewish communities have a shared historical pain.  Our religions may be different, but our stories are the same.  Families broken apart and slaughtered in campaigns of ethnic cleansing that took millions of lives from us, an uprooting of a people and a way of life, our survival and that we have not only survived but thrived, and a vow to remember and never forget” commented Arsine Kaloustian, the Chair of Armenian Genocide Commemoration, Inc.  “We also share the vigilance against any denial of these atrocities, which makes the theme of the film so relevant for both communities,” she added.

Local Armenian and Jewish community leaders will then deliver brief remarks and discuss the importance of the film. After the film screening, the evening will conclude with an interfaith candlelit prayer service from local religious leaders.

“We human beings, created in the divine image, have a Godly responsibility to speak out and act against the atrocity of the extermination of any people because of their race, religion, or ethnicity. Too often people are complicit in their silence against those who would deny such a holocaust. The lessons of history must be studied and learned so that we might chart a better course for humanity. It does not do justice to our Godly responsibilities to ignore, deny, or reframe human history,” stated Rabbi Robert A. Silvers of Congregation B’nai Israel.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Events commemorating 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine
Prayers for the Armenian Genocide victims will be held in Ukraine on April 24...
 California Legislature commemorates 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“Through vigilance and education we can banish genocide to our history books…
 ARF Dashnkatsutyun to hold torchlight procession on April 23
Every year the youth burn the flag of Turkey in the Liberty Square and then hold a torchlight procession to Tsitsernakaberd...
 Rhode Island parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
Both the Armenian and Jewish communities have contributed to the betterment of the State of Rhode Island…
 Armenian Americans urge Trump to continue what Raegan started and recognize Genocide
''In 1951, the United States. memorialized the violent acts against Genocide victims with the International Court of Justice..."
 Italy's Padua to host Armenian Genocide commemoration event
Padua administration and Italarmenia association are the event organizers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news