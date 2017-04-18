2 political forces announce their campaign slogans for Yerevan city council election

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will run in the forthcoming Yerevan Council elections under the slogan, “For Yerevan.”

Ruben Tadevosyan, chairman of the RPA Organizational Issues’ Committee, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But it has not yet been disclosed as to with what event this political force will launch its election campaign.

Separately, the respective slogan of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc will be, “Dear Yerevan, there is a way out.”

The bloc is currently shooting a related video.

In addition, Yelk already has announced that it plans to kick off its campaigning with a march, which will be followed by a public assembly and a concert.

The opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party, however, has not yet announced anything with respect to launch of its election campaign. Party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan on Tuesday stated that they will announce their slogan on Friday.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this election. Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the mayoral candidate of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.