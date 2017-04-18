News
Dollar drops in Armenia
17:29, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.87/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.22 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 517.69 (up by AMD 1.41), that of one British pound was AMD 610.11 (up by AMD 2.01), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.66 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 289.93, AMD 20,059.81 and AMD 15,230.55, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
