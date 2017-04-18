State Committee for Tourism: Visits to Armenia increased by 18.2% in first 3 months of 2017

YEREVAN. – Tourist visits to Armenia have increased by 18.2 percent during the first three months of the current year, as compared with the same period in 2016.

Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

In her words, this is a significant indicator.

“[A total of] 599,291 tourists visited Armenia during the first quarter of this year,” noted Zeytuntsyan.

She added that Iran provided for the main increase in tourist visits to the country, with 17.7 percent, and it was followed by Russia, with 7.5 percent.

China, Germany, and France also are among the top five respective countries.