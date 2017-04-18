News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
State Committee for Tourism: Visits to Armenia increased by 18.2% in first 3 months of 2017
17:48, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Tourist visits to Armenia have increased by 18.2 percent during the first three months of the current year, as compared with the same period in 2016.

Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

In her words, this is a significant indicator.

“[A total of] 599,291 tourists visited Armenia during the first quarter of this year,” noted Zeytuntsyan.

She added that Iran provided for the main increase in tourist visits to the country, with 17.7 percent, and it was followed by Russia, with 7.5 percent.

China, Germany, and France also are among the top five respective countries.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” held in Moscow
In her words, the tourism potential of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh was presented at the event...
 Armenia tourism presentation held in Moscow
Russia tops the list with the number of tourist flow into Armenia…
 Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report
Armenia is ranked 84th…
Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival
The open-air event will be held on May 7, in Tsaghkadzor town…
 Prime Minister of Georgia goes on first visa-free European trip
The Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili goes on first visa-free European trip…
 PM: Armenia promo videos need to be disseminated on Internet, in media
They shall be broadcast in the countries which Armenia considers to be promising tourism markets…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news