Lavrov: Russia to protect Christians in Middle East and North Africa

Russia will continue to do everything possible to protect Christians from attacks in the Middle East and North Africa, RIA Novosti reported quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, destabilization of a situation in the Middle East and North Africa strongly struck the Christians who live there and “are exposed to genocide by extremists.”

“The cynical crimes committed against Christians in Egyptian Tanta and Alexandria during a Christian holiday were aimed at inflaming interfaith discord,” Lavrov noted.