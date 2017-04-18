Event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” held in Moscow

An event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” was held in Moscow on March 3 and April 1, Chairman of the State Tourism Committee of Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenian, Zarmine Zeytnutsyan, told journalists Tuesday.

In her words, the tourism potential of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh was presented at the event. “We left for Russia together with several tour operators. The main event lasted for two days,” Zeytuntsyan noted. According to the Chairman, the Armenian cuisine was presented at the event as well.