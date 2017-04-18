News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” held in Moscow
17:38, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

An event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” was held in Moscow on March 3 and April 1, Chairman of the State Tourism Committee of Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenian, Zarmine Zeytnutsyan, told journalists Tuesday.

In her words, the tourism potential of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh was presented at the event. “We left for Russia together with several tour operators. The main event lasted for two days,” Zeytuntsyan noted. According to the Chairman, the Armenian cuisine was presented at the event as well. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
State Committee for Tourism: Visits to Armenia increased by 18.2% in first 3 months of 2017
Iran provided for the main increase in tourist visits to the country, with 17.7 percent…
 Armenia tourism presentation held in Moscow
Russia tops the list with the number of tourist flow into Armenia…
 Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report
Armenia is ranked 84th…
Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival
The open-air event will be held on May 7, in Tsaghkadzor town…
 Prime Minister of Georgia goes on first visa-free European trip
The Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili goes on first visa-free European trip…
 PM: Armenia promo videos need to be disseminated on Internet, in media
They shall be broadcast in the countries which Armenia considers to be promising tourism markets…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news