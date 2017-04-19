News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
European Parliament: If Turkey reintroduces death penalty, it will reject EU accession
13:47, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani told La Repubblica, that he is concerned about the first report of the OSCE observer mission on constitutional referendum in Turkey, which speaks of the lack of equality of the parties and that the issues put to the vote haven't been properly explained.

 If these charges are confirmed, according to the Italian politician, they should give a warning signal, and the European Parliament is already ready to do it during the discussion on Turkey, which will be held in parliament on April 26.

Tajani stated that if Turkey wants to remain a candidate for EU membership, the EU should insist that Ankara observed the Copenhagen criteria, that is kept balance of the authorities, Inopress reported.

He noted that if Turkey reintroduces death penalty, it will not be able to access the EU.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU urges Turkey to investigate irregularities in referendum
The OSCE/ODIHR mission said the referendum did not comply with the standards of the Council of Europe...
 Erdoğan speaks about holding another referendum on EU accession talks
“For 54 years, what did they make us do at the EU’s door?..."
 Angela Merkel urges to prevent split in Turkish society
They expected Ankara to have a "respectful dialogue" with all parts of Turkish society and its political spectrum after a tough campaign…
 Germany politicians call for cease in Turkey’s EU accession talks
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, however, urged caution…
 European Commission chief calls on Turkey to seek consensus when implementing constitutional amendments
Top European Union officials issued a joint statement…
 EU delegation to monitor post-election processing of reports on vote buying in Armenia
“Especially given that some media reports have drawn a strong public attention”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news