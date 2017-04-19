European Parliament: If Turkey reintroduces death penalty, it will reject EU accession

President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani told La Repubblica, that he is concerned about the first report of the OSCE observer mission on constitutional referendum in Turkey, which speaks of the lack of equality of the parties and that the issues put to the vote haven't been properly explained.

If these charges are confirmed, according to the Italian politician, they should give a warning signal, and the European Parliament is already ready to do it during the discussion on Turkey, which will be held in parliament on April 26.

Tajani stated that if Turkey wants to remain a candidate for EU membership, the EU should insist that Ankara observed the Copenhagen criteria, that is kept balance of the authorities, Inopress reported.

He noted that if Turkey reintroduces death penalty, it will not be able to access the EU.