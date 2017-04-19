UCLA to receive $20 mln from The Promise proceeds

The UCLA law school will receive $20 million to expand its research and teaching of the genocide.

The proceeds received from the film The Promise will be directed at establishing the Promise Institute for Human Rights, Los Angeles Times reports.

According to the law school Dean Jennifer L. Mnookin, the institute deal with issues of genocide prevention and raising awareness on such crimes, also focusing on issues related to human rights, health, migrants and civil rights.

It is also noted that the film was shot by a company founded by Armenian American philanthropist and businessman “Kirk” Kerkorian.

One of the producers, Eric Esrailian, for his part, noted that his team was inspired by the USC Shoah Foundation, which was launched by filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In his words, with genocide awareness and human rights work underway at the city’s two premier universities, Los Angeles will become a center of research on this issue.

The Institute is expected to open this fall.