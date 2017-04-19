News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
UCLA to receive $20 mln from The Promise proceeds
00:15, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The UCLA law school will receive $20 million to expand its research and teaching of the genocide.

The proceeds received from the film The Promise will be directed at establishing the Promise Institute for Human Rights, Los Angeles Times reports.

According to the law school Dean Jennifer L. Mnookin, the institute deal with issues of genocide prevention and raising awareness on such crimes, also focusing on issues related to human rights, health, migrants and civil rights.

It is also noted that the film was shot by a company founded by Armenian American philanthropist and businessman “Kirk” Kerkorian. 

One of the producers, Eric Esrailian, for his part, noted that his team was inspired by the USC Shoah Foundation, which was launched by filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In his words, with genocide awareness and human rights work underway at the city’s two premier universities, Los Angeles will become a center of research on this issue.

The Institute is expected to open this fall. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fillon: I will honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims
He also noted that it is important not to forget about what caused Armenians to disappear form the territory of Asia Minor during the Ottoman Empire period...
Events commemorating 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine
Prayers for the Armenian Genocide victims will be held in Ukraine on April 24...
 Armenians and Jews of Florida to jointly commemorate Armenian Genocide and Holocaust
The communities organized screening of Denial movie…
 California Legislature commemorates 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“Through vigilance and education we can banish genocide to our history books…
 ARF Dashnkatsutyun to hold torchlight procession on April 23
Every year the youth burn the flag of Turkey in the Liberty Square and then hold a torchlight procession to Tsitsernakaberd...
 Rhode Island parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
Both the Armenian and Jewish communities have contributed to the betterment of the State of Rhode Island…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news