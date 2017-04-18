Turk who kills 5 people in shopping center is found dead

Washington investigators are trying to determine the cause of death of 20-year-old Turk in custody. Arcan Cetin carried out an attack on the trade Center, which resulted in five deaths. Cetin was found hanged at the Snohomish County Jail.

According to the preliminary data, Cetin committed a suicide. Shortly before the incident, the prisoner had gone a psychiatric examination, the results of which will be published during the public hearing next week. According to the sheriff's office, yet there is no evidence that Cetin was killed, apparently, he committed a suicide.

As of September 23, 2016, Cetin, broke into Burlington Cascade Mall Shopping Center armed with rifles and killed five people. He entered the skin care department, where he started shooting, then he fled. The Police arrested him a short time later. Cetin was not armed when he got arrested and behaved himself strangely.

The investigation did not find out that he had connections with the Islamic extremists. Cetin had been facing the death penalty, although Washington's governor announced a moratorium on executions in the state in 2014. He had complained that other detains had been hostile towards him.