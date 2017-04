London police arrested the Indian businessman Vijay Malyugin, who is the owner of Formula 1 team, reports Guardian.

The police arrested the 61-year-old Indian entrepreneur by the request of authorities, who accuse him of fraud. Before, India requested Britain to extradite Malyugin, after local banks tried to charge him $ 1.4 billion. According to the Indian authorities, the businessman owed money to Kingfisher Airlines.

The hearing of this case will be held tonight at Westminster court.