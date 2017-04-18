News
Soldier wounded in Artsakh, his condition is critical
19:05, 18.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. - Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Tatul Harutyunyan (born in 1997) was wounded by the Azerbaijani armed forces at around 6:20 pm Monday, at a protection area of a military unit located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

The wounded serviceman was immediately moved to a military hospital. His condition is critical, the press-service of Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
