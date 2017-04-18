Francois Fillon: Nagorno-Karabakh is powder keg in region

French- Armenian are concerned by the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, said the presidential candidate Francois Fillon in his interview with Nouvelles d'Arménie.

According to Fillon, he is also concerned about the situation. "The South Caucasus broke out again in April 2016. In the situation of indifference of the international community, Azerbaijan tried to seize Nagorno Karabakh using force. The deadly attack ended with a shaky truce, "said Fillon.

Fillon also noted, that Nagorno-Karabakh is a powder keg for the region. "We should not forget that the issue of Nagorno Karabakh status quo was set due to Stalin, who arbitrarily cut Karabakh from Armenia and handed it to Azerbaijan in 1921. Now there is no alternative, we should settle it in a peaceful way and seek for a lasting settlement with the help of the UN, " he said.