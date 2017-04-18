News
EC and Iran sign agreement on co-operation in nuclear safety
22:25, 18.04.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

On April 18, the European Commission signed the first agreement with Iran on joint work in the field of nuclear safety. The project is aimed at carrying out technical and economic calculations for the nuclear safety center, the creation of which has been designed within the framework of Joint Action Plan. The project allocates 2.5 million euros, reports DW. 

Overall, the project aims to expand the powers of the body that regulates the Iranian nuclear industry. The EC report also states about the support to Iran to join several international nuclear energy declarations. In addition, Europe will help Iran to analyze the results of the planned stress tests on nuclear plants.

The contract on the second joint project of the stress tests will be signed in the coming weeks in Bushehr. The cost of this project will also make 2.5 million euros.

The agreement on Iran's nuclear program, which was signed in 2015, stipulates that Iran in a certain period will significantly restrict its nuclear program against the cancellation of the western sanctions. It was decided to decrease the uranium enrichment from 19 thousand to 6 thousand. In addition, it will reduce the level of Iran's uranium enrichment in the next 15 years up to the level of 3.67 percent.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
