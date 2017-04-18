‘Facebook killer’ commits suicide during police pursuit

The police found Steve Stephens, whom they were seeking for killing people in the city of Cleveland, Ohio. He was arrested in Erie County, Pennsylvania. After a short pursuit Stephens committed a suicide, reports Meduza.

On April 16, Steve Stephens killed an elderly man in Cleveland and posted the murder video on the social network. Then he went on air and said that he committed that crime to prove his ex-girlfriend, that he was capable of it. In addition, Sateve Stephens claimed that he killed other 13 people, but the police have not yet found their bodies.

The police announced a reward of 50 thousand dollars for assistance of finding Stephens.