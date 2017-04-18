Analyst: Trump Administration doesn’t accept Middle East as Moscow’s “sphere of influence”

The North Korea case is a challenge where the U.S. needs Chinese cooperation the most, and where Russia is a marginal and weak actor, Director of the Regional Studies Center (RSC), Richard Giragosian, said in an interview with Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Asked whether he sees any possibility for the deterioration of relations between the United States and Russia against the backdrop of the unsuccessful launch of Pyongyang ballistic missile, Giragosian said: “What is most interesting is the fact that despite all expectations, U.S. foreign policy under President Trump is becoming the exact opposite of expectations. And the nuclear threat from North Korea has recently demonstrated this surprising development, with Washington pursuing a much more confrontational policy towards Moscow and a much softer, and even friendlier, approach toward Beijing. This difference is revealed over North Korea because it is a challenge where the U.S. needs Chinese cooperation the most, and where Russia is a marginal and weak actor. In a strategic context, this may be a new U.S. attempt at a policy of a “balance of power,” moving closer to China to offset or counter a re-assertive Russia.”

Referring to the question as to which extent the U.S.-Russian relations may deteriorate, the analyst said: “Clearly, Syria is the most obvious example of a continued deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia. For the Trump Administration, unlike Ukraine or the post-Soviet space, Russian moves into the Middle East are not accepted as Moscow’s “sphere of influence.” And the tension will only increase as Russia is now becoming even more active in Libya and Afghanistan, suggesting a new collision course of interests between Moscow and Washington.”

He also noted that the pressure on the Trump Administration is both domestic, in terms of pressure over his links to Russia, and also external, from American allies that seek a stronger response to Russia and a more clear American commitment to NATO and other security guarantees, including toward Japan and South Korea.

In the night of April 16, North Korea unsuccessfully launched a new missile, which most likely failed almost immediately. The media outlets of North Korea have not disseminated any information on the launch of a new missile. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is on a visit to the Korean Peninsula, stated that the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea. Washington will stand by its “iron-clad alliance” with Seoul and seek peace through strength, he noted. Meanwhile, the North Korean authorities stated about their intention to develop their relations with Russia for joint counteraction to European and American sanctions.