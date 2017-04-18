Putin, Erdoğan discuss further development of cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on holding a successful referendum on constitutional amendments, the Kremlin press-service reports.
During a phone conversation, the sides continued to exchange views on the situation in Syria. “The need for strengthening the regime of halting military actions and advancement of inter-Syrian negotiation process in Astana and Geneva formats was highlighted.
[Apart from this,] The interlocutors underscored the importance of thorough and impartial international investigation of the incident involving possible use of chemical weapon in Idlib province.
The pressing issues on the further development of Russian-Turkish relations were discussed [as well],” the statement reads.