John Kelly: Terror risk in US is as high as in September, 2001

The risk of a terrorist attack in the U.S. is as high as in September, 2001, CNN reported quoting Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
In particular, Kelly outlined the danger posed by homegrown terrorists and foreign fighters from around the world who have traveled to Syria and Iraq with plans to return home.
"The threat to our nation and our American way of life has not diminished," Kelly said during a speech at George Washington University. "In fact, the threat has metastasized and decentralized, and the risk is as threatening today as it was that September morning almost 16 years ago."
According to him, the FBI currently has open terrorism investigations in all 50 states, and since 2013, there have been 37 ISIS-linked plots to attack the US.
Law enforcement agencies have investigated 36 cases of homegrown terrorism over the last 12 months, illustrating what Kelly called an "unprecedented spike" in a type of violence that is "notoriously difficult to predict and control."