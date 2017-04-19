3 people killed in Fresno shooting

At least three people were killed as a result of a shooting in downtown Fresno, California.
As Reuters reported, the police detained the shooter, Kori Ali Muhammad, 39. The man knew he was being searched for and he "decided he was going to kill more people."
Police Chief Jerry Dye noted that as he was taken into custody he yelled out “Allahu Akhbar”(God is great).
Muhammad went by the nickname "Black Jesus" and has made posts against white people and the government on his Facebook page.