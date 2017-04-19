News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher, sniper rifles at night
10:04, 19.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 55 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 760 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired two shells from a shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in a northerly direction of the line of contact.

Also, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued actively firing from sniper rifles at various directions of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation at the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian soldier wounded in April war still in military hospital
Private Roland Sahakyan sustained thoracoabdominal mine explosion wound in April War...
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from sniper rifles at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 240 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued confidently carrying out its military task
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 400 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, mostly refrained from taking actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Positive dynamics observed in treatment of soldier wounded in April war
Avetis Zargaryan sustained jaw and spine injuries during the battles in Talish on April 4 last year.
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news