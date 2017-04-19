Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher, sniper rifles at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 55 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 760 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired two shells from a shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in a northerly direction of the line of contact.

Also, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued actively firing from sniper rifles at various directions of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation at the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.