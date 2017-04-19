Two-thirds of Americans back Trump's missile strike in Syria

Over two-thirds of Ameriacans (66%) justified U.S. President Donald Trump’s missile strike against Syria, according to the data from the Harvard-Harris Poll.

ccording to the research, 41% said firing 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian airfield was an appropriate use of force, while 33% said it was too much and 26% characterized it as not enough, The Hill reported.

At the same time 55% of voters would oppose a U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in North Korea.

The U.S. lunched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate on April 13. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.